Annuar wants families, communities involved in National Day celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR (July 1): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa wants this year’s National Day to be celebrated with the involvement and participation of families and communities so that the theme and concept of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ (Keluarga Malaysia – Standing Strong Together) can be fully popularised.

He said this was important because the celebration should not only involve big events held at the national level, but instead should highlight the way each family or community from various backgrounds celebrates the country’s historic day.

“We will also mobilise the existing units in the Keluarga Malaysia community network and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to hold celebrations at the grassroots level.

“We can even run a campaign so that the celebration takes place at the family level, for example hosting a TikTok contest to show the way our Keluarga Malaysia celebrates National Day,” he said.

He said this during the launching ceremony of the logo and theme for the 2022 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at Angkasapuri here today.

Also present was Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

In a press conference later, Annuar said he hoped that the celebration programmes could be publicised by the media and government agencies such as the Information Department to encourage full participation from the people.

He also did not want it to appear as if it was only being celebrated by certain states, certain races or at a certain level but wanted to see the togetherness of Malaysians.

“For example, we want more programmes implemented by various communities in the country in conjunction with National Day to be broadcast on television stations,” he said.

Commenting on the logo and the theme for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year, Annuar said it was in line with the current situation in the country.

Annuar said the logo with three colours symbolised the togetherness of the people as a Keluarga Malaysia living in unity and peace and also represented the development of the country.

It also symbolises the people’s commitment to continue to move forward in a challenging environment, but still have the latest technology such as broadband and wifi as a link and foundation to the connectivity of life and economy, he said.

Meanwhile, K-KOMM in a statement said that three main activities would be held to further enliven the National Month celebration this year.

The activities are the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang on July 30 in Putrajaya, the National Day Celebration on Aug 31 at Dataran Merdeka and the Malaysia Day Celebration on Sept 16 in Melaka.

In addition, various programmes and competitions with national elements have been arranged to cultivate and instill the spirit of patriotism and love of country among members of Keluarga Malaysia.

Among them are ILHAM Merdeka TikTok Challenge, KLIK@Merdeka contest, Smule Star contest, Patriotic Star contest, MYDOODLE@Merdeka Colouring and Drawing Competition, National Storytelling Programme and Merdeka Poetry Competition which will be organised from July 30 to Sept 16.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to flag off the Kembara Keluarga Malaysia 2022 (KKM2022) programme, to be held from July 30 in Putrajaya. — Bernama