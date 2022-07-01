Bekenu family of six left homeless by predawn fire

MIRI (July 1): A fire razed the home of a family of six at Kampung Pejuang Kelulit in Bekenu near here early today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the fire, which broke out at around 4.50am, also destroyed an unoccupied house next door.

“Upon receiving a distress call at 4.53am, a team of seven personnel from Bomba Batu Niah led by the station’s chief Rary Binjie rushed to scene, which is located 23km from the station.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found that the two houses had been completely destroyed,” he said.

He added that the road leading to the village was narrow, making it difficult for the fire engine to move.

Ahmad Nizam added no one was injured in the incident and the operation ended at 7.20am.