Bodybuilders all pumped up for Mr Sarawak 2022 showdown in Miri

MIRI (July 1): Athletes representing Kuching, Sibu and Miri divisions are looking forward to showcase their top forms for the 56th Mr Sarawak bodybuilding championship, to be staged at Boulevard Shopping Mall here tomorrow (July 2).

Those met by The Borneo Post during the weigh-in session at the conference room of Ajang Hotel here this afternoon, expressed their excitement to finally battle it out after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After being out of the scene for several years, Awang Mohd Azizul Ghani, 36, is making a comeback and he holds great anticipation to compete with the present lineup of bodybuilders as well as the new faces.

“I took a long break, but I am back now. So far, the training has been going well.

“I can see that the response for this competition has been encouraging, and I hope we could gather more interest among the public in bodybuilding and also in the competition,” said the Kuchingite, who won Mr Sarawak title in 2015.

When asked if his past achievements might intimidate other contestants, Azizul said nobody could predict what would happen on stage.

“Actually, competition is good. If there is no fight, it would not be fun.

“When I started out, I also faced other senior champions. Imagine if I backed out then, I wouldn’t be standing here today.

“So, I repeat, competition is good.”

Meanwhile, Miri team captain Hamizan Zaudin said their preparation for the championship had been ‘neither lacking nor too much’.

“We held our division level selection competition in March, so we had a longer training period.

“I am feeling positive and so is my team,” said the bodybuilder who owns and runs a gym at Saberkas Commercial Centre, here.

For another Kuchingite, Joseph Ladi, he aims to defend the overall championship title, which he clinched in 2019.

“The year after that, Covid-19 struck. However, as tough as the situation was, it also got me thinking: ‘Why not I use the time to focus on my training and to further develop my physique?

“For this Mr Sarawak, I would definitely present my best. I know the competition is stiff, but I welcome competition,” said the 36-year-old.

For Bintulu muscleman, Clement Lau, he is just happy to compete and to show the results of his six-month training prior to the championship.

“I’m actually taking it easy this time because I don’t want to be too stressed about it,” said the 23-year-old, who is representing Sibu Division.

Lau made his bodybuilding debut in Mr Sarawak 2019, which was held in Sibu.

Mr Sarawak 2022 will feature some 30 athletes, nine judges, and 10 officials.

All category winners and some selected athletes from this competition will represent Sarawak at the annual national-level Mr Malaysia 2022 championship, to be held in Alor Setar, Kedah this August.

The event tomorrow (July 2) can also be viewed online via Facebook Live on https://www.facebook.com/borneopost.online.