Consumers fear snowball effect caused by chicken price hike

KUCHING (July 1): Consumers fear that the hike in the price of chicken will have a knock-on effect on prices of other goods and services because chicken is an essential food item.

Those met believe that the food and beverage industry will be affected most by the price hike of chicken.

However, they were silent on the ceiling price of chicken which differs according to zones in the country, but they acknowledged that a hike in the ceiling price of chicken would definitely affect the daily life of consumers, especially in Sarawak.

For food and beverage industry worker Desmond Mitchell Hill, 42, food and beverage operators will have no choice but to hike the price of their food items which contain chicken meat following the spike in chicken prices.

“Chicken meat is already costly for food and beverage operators these days and if there is more hike in the price of chicken meat, then the food and beverage industry in the country will suffer,” he added.

For Palima Ngadan, 34, who works as a barbecue food stall operator, he said he had no plans to omit chicken from his menu at the moment, though the price does give him a little bit of concern.

“If there is demand for them, I will however continue to sell food with chicken as its ingredient,” said Palima.

As for others, they said they will eat less chicken if the price of chicken meat continues to increase but suggested that the government come up with a better plan to control the price of chicken meat.

This is evident with the comments from consumers such as car dealership outlet manager Maria Krizelda Chan, 33, and administrative officer Philomena Dexclyn Siar, 39, who said that chicken seems to be a luxury item for people nowadays.

“I have to look for other sources of protein since the price hike has really disturbed my overall expenses and financial planning. When things are getting more expensive, I just choose not to buy them anymore,” said Philomena.

Chan, on the other hand, opined that as the cost of living in the country is getting higher while the minimum salary stays low, the government should consider putting in subsidies even if it is a small amount.

“Price of chicken meat can affect a lot of things, especially the food and beverage industry,” said Chan.

As for Noreen Abideen, 42, who works as an assistant manager for a local company, chicken meat will be food only for the rich if its price continues to increase.

“The challenge for Sarawakians specifically is not how to reduce the price because (I believe) it won’t, but to maintain it at least for a much longer period in sync with the people’s living standard.

“The government should look into things such as finding more ways to create more chicken farms in the country to solve the problem,” said Noreen.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) revealed that the retail prices of standard chicken in Sarawak have been capped from RM9.80 to RM12.90 per kg depending on district, effective July 1 to August 31.

On June 23, the Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association said that the price of whole chicken in Sarawak would not go above RM11 per kg when the ceiling price control for chicken is discontinued in July.

Association advisor Lee Jin Chiaw said there is a silent pact with the KPDNHEP not to review the price in a drastic manner.

“The ceiling price of whole chicken is RM9.10 and once the ceiling price control is no longer enforced, we will not sell above RM11. This is what we have agreed with KPDNHEP, which says action will be taken against us if the price is too high,” said Lee.