Family in Kapit in search of missing daughter-in-law

KAPIT (July 1): A family of Rumah Jelanie, Nanga Sama in Kapit here is in search of Liliana Sating, 33, who had left the longhouse eight years ago.

Tiong Bangsa, Liliana’s mother-in-law, lodged a police report on a missing person as her last resort to locate Liliana for documentation matters.

According to Tiong, Liliana hails from Rumah Meramat, Sungai Kelabai in Bintulu. She moved to Kapit after she got married to her son, Belaja Mangom in 2006. The couple has a 12-year-old adopted child, Kunchi Peter who is now studying at SK Nanga Sama.

“My daughter-in-law left home eight years ago to look for a job. Her husband, 40, passed away in April this year.

“We hope Liliana can come forward to settle on the national registry’s matters in relation to the passing of her husband, as well as for her to settle other documentation matters like Socso, insurance and employees’ provident fund (EPF),” Tiong said.

The family also appeals for assistance from the public if they know the whereabouts of Liliana.

For any information on the missing person, please contact Belaja’s elder sister Entimau Mangom at 017-8535711 or nephew Zini Ujang at 013-5914495.