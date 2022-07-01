Funnel cloud phenomenon harmless – MetMalaysia



KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Residents around the city centre shared various images of cloud formation on their social media on July 1 after a bad weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The alert was issued around 7am on its Facebook page, which received mixed reactions from Sabahans who also shared pictures of clouds on the comment section.

Director of MetMalaysia Sabah, Amirzudi Hashim, said the phenomenon is harmless unless it hits the ground surface.

“The funnel cloud phenomenon occurs when a funnel-shaped cloud is formed from condensing water droplets, associated with wind strips that rotate and extend from the base of the cloud.

“It usually formed from cumulonimbus or cumulus clouds and does not touch the ground.

“When this phenomenon occurs on the surface of water, it is called a water spout. It usually occurs in a short period of time and is harmless unless it hits the ground surface,” he said when contacted on Friday.

Amirzudi also said that the department had issued a strong wind and rough sea warning on June 30 for Sabah waters.

On July 1 another bad weather alert issued to warn residents in the interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort) and west coast areas (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu).