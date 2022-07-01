GRS-BN govt will continue to fight for all Sabah’s rights – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Sabah, under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) administration, will continue to fight for the implementation of all Sabah’s rights and interests as contained in the Federal Constitution.

It will also fight for Sabah’s rights and interests that are present and guaranteed by the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He explained there are four thrusts of the GRS struggle which are ‘Sabah First’, ‘Sabah Forward’, ‘Sabah Prosper’ and ‘Sabah United’.

“Sabah First is a struggle that puts Sabah’s rights and interest first as its main struggle and to catapult Sabah’s status to the top in various development aspects. “Sabah First doesn’t mean we set aside national importance, but as a local content, our number one priority is to fight for Sabah’s interest,” he said.

The essence of Sabah First would be their stance as they carefully follow up every item in the series of ongoing negotiations through various platforms and coordinated under the Special MA63 Council meeting, said Hajiji at the launch of the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) 36th and 37th annual delegates conference held at Wisma Hakka on Friday.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, also said that the GRS stance is that the spirit and principles of the MA63 are always alive and remain relevant to this day and in the future, including the responsibilities that have been outlined under Article 8 of MA63.

“Because of this, we decided to participate in the official work visit mission led by Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili (PBS president) to the National Archives in London, recently. We must always strengthen our claim with facts and data based on official records. I also see this initiative as a strategic approach that combines the State government team and the Federal government team, including from the Attorney General’s office,” Hajiji said.

“This is important because we need to implant understanding and create acceptance among Federal level policy makers and implementers that MA63 is not just relevant to the people of Sabah and Sarawak. Because the fact is, MA63 is a jointly owned document as a contract that seals the establishment of the Malaysia Federation and binds all Malaysians.

“In summary, MA63 is the birth certificate of the Malaysia Federation where it permanently belongs, and also serves as a perpetual reference book,” he said.

Hajiji added that with that awareness, the Sabah government is agreeing with the recommendation of Dr Maximus which was to set up a reference centre for MA63 and the history of Malaysia’s establishment.

At the same time, Hajiji also welcomed PBS proposal for the setting up of a Special Select Bi-Partisan Committee at the State Legislative Assembly to address the issue of illegal immigrants as a follow-up to the work flow chaired by Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“I will be bringing this matter to be considered by the State Cabinet. However the prerequisite is that all parties must be sincere and honest to look for an immediate solution to this legacy issue and act for the long-term benefit of the state. At the same time, we must work together with the Federal Government to address current pressing issues that involve the burden of people’s livelihood,” he said.

Hajiji also explained that the essence of third thrust “Sabah Prosper” is geared towards building a more developed and successful Sabah.

He added that even though the GRS government inherited the economic downturn trend and was further challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic, it managed to rise through its development plan, the Sabah Maju Jaya which aims at increasing the state revenue by implementing various strategies.

“As reported, we have managed to make new history with the highest revenue collection in the state. For the first time since our independence, we managed to break the RM5 billion figure with the total collection for 2021 being RM5.449 billion.

“We have also successfully pioneered early achievements with increased power, participation and revenue sharing in our oil and gas industry through the Commercial Cooperation Agreement (CCA) with Petronas.

“Petronas has also started fulfilling its full commitment to pay the State Sales Tax (CJN) starting last year. We will also act decisively to ensure that there will be no leakage in the payment of various types of state revenue, including CJN. All parties must abide by their responsibilities and respect the law,” said Hajiji.

In his speech, Hajiji also reminded all present that the support of all parties was crucial to succeed in all the efforts undertaken.

“Sabah needs a stable and conducive environment to achieve success. Because of that, the struggle of Sabah First, Sabah Forward and Sabah Prosper must move in tandem with the struggle of Sabah United which aims to create a Sabah that is united as the fourth thrust,” he said.

He added that Sabah’s long political history should be a lesson to everyone to rise to improve situations with new strategies and fresh approaches through local formula that meets the struggle of Sabah’s grassroots.

He also said that GRS is open to all parties to share their agenda and struggles.