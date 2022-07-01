Hawkers seek Dudong Service Centre’s help to get permanent trading site

SIBU (Jule 1): Food and drinks hawkers at Kampung Usahaja Baru have sought the assistance of the Dudong Service Centre to get a permanent trading site.

After a visit to the village and a dialogue with the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and the Rukun Tetangga Area Committee, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the existing location by the roadside could pose danger to traders and customers.

“I have discussed with the Land and Survey Department, the Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Committee, and General Use and Community Services Committee under the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), architects and related parties.

“We have gone to the village and found a suitable piece of vacant land for these hawkers to relocate,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Bintulu MP noted that hawkers started selling food and drinks by the roadside entrance. However, with busy traffic and many school pupils gathering around the hawker area after school, it could pose danger.

“I hope they can wait for all parties involved to carry out the basic procedures before moving in and operating. I am always concerned and ready to help local folks,” he said, adding that Kampung Usahajaya Baru is an area with voters from Dudong, Bukit Assek and Nangka.

When contacted, SMC General Purpose and Community Services standing committee chairperson Councillor Donna Petrus Ngelai said they are looking into a new trading site for the hawkers currently trading at the T-junction near the school at Sentosa.

“We have identified one lot of open space nearby and will discuss further in a meeting on that site.

“Currently, trading at the T-junction is not suitable. Customers stopping to buy food and drinks may obstruct traffic flow,” she said.