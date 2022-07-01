KPDNHEP: Only 3 polypacks of 1kg subsidised cooking oil per customer allowed

KUCHING (June 1): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has issued a temporary order for supermarkets to limit the sale of 1kg subsidised cooking oil to only three polypacks per customer.

KPDNHEP Sarawak in a statement today said the order was given based on feedback received from consumers on the rising demand for subsidised cooking oil.

The ministry has also noted that some consumers had been buying subsidised cooking oil more than they needed, which has resulted in shortage at the retailers level.

Yesterday, teams from the ministry visited several supermarkets throughout the state to check on the stocks of the 1kg subsidised cooking oil.

There are two factories producing cooking oil and 13 packing companies in Sarawak, which are able to produce 4,517 metric tonnes of subsidised cooking oil a month.

The statement also said daily checks were conducted throughout the state by 176 enforcement officers and 101 price-checking officers to ensure that daily essentials are readily available.

The checks are conducted at 270 selected supermarkets and 85 selected suppliers of controlled goods such as sugar, cooking oil, flour, rice, white bread, eggs, chicken, onion, milk formula and vegetables.

Checks are also made to ensure that no premises are making excessive profits.

As part of the nationwide price ceiling scheme for chicken, eggs and six controlled goods running from yesterday to August 31, action can be taken against violators of the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 at the supplier, wholesale and retail levels.

Meanwhile, 51,811 checks were conducted during the nationwide ‘Anti Sorok 2022’ campaign which ran from Jan to June 30.

“So far, they have received 80 complaints which involve controlled goods with 10 cases currently being investigated by the ministry,” the statement said.

Actions can be taken under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which carries a fine of up to RM1 million for the first offence and not exceeding RM3 million for a subsequent offence or jail up to three years or both for individuals.

For companies, they are liable to a fine of up to RM2 million for the first offence and not exceeding RM5 million for a subsequent offence, on conviction.