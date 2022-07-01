Laku: Water cuts in main areas in Limbang on July 5

MIRI (July 1): Several main areas in Limbang will be experiencing water supply disruption from 9am until 9pm on July 5 to make way for water pipeline connection works for the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) project.

Laku Management Sdn Bhd (Laku) Limbang operations executive Abang Amiruddin Abang Junaidi in a statement today said the water supply disruption will affect Limbang town, Jalan Kubu (from Shell petrol station to the town centre), Jalan Muhibbah, Jalan Pendam, Jalan Buangsiol, Jalan Tujuh Batu Keliling, Jalan Rangau, Jalan Sibukang, Jalan Batu Biah towards IPD Limbang, and Jalan Pandaruan.

“Laku Management Sdn Bhd will carry out rinsing and airlock release from the water pipeline system to ensure other areas are not affected. We will also strive to minimise the water supply disruption period and we apologise for the inconvenience caused,” he said.

Abang Amiruddin advised consumers and residents in the affected areas to store adequate supply of water prior to the disruption on July 5.

For enquiries or more information, Laku Limbang can be reached at 085-215644.