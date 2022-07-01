Lidang Disen GPS potential candidate for Mas Gading in GE15

BAU (July 1): A civil engineer and businessman Lidang Disen has been publicly introduced as Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) potential candidate for Mas Gading in the coming general election.

Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Harry Henry Jinep, when introducing him at the river safety and cleanliness awareness programme in Kampung Sudoh, Singai said Lidang was the only candidate PDP had now, and wanted the people to give him their full support if nominated by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“We in Mas Gading have got the names of candidates. Lidang is one of them. He has been moving on the ground and we are also helping him.

“We bring him around to see the people’s response toward him,” he said.

Harry, who is PDP vice president, said Lidang, 47, has been in politics for many years. He used to accompany former Opar assemblyman Ranum Mina during the Barisan Nasional era.

“After that he accompanied me. He is a hard working young man.

“I support him because we haven’t got any other candidate. We wait and see who else is interested.”

Lidang meanwhile thanked the Premier and PDP president for giving him space and opportunity to move on the ground.

“I urge all voters and GPS component parties in Mas Gading to unite as one to win back the seat from DAP.

“I am prepared. If nominated I shall do my best to win the seat for GPS,” he said.