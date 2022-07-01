MACC to expand anti-corruption course to include TVET students

REMBAU (July 1): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) plans to expand its anti-corruption education through the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course Module (KIAR) among Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) students.

MACC Community Education division director Datuk Razim Mohd Noor said the KIAR module was expected to be added to the TVET syllabus as early as August this year after obtaining approval from the parties involved.

He added that the KIAR module would use the same syllabus and module taught to the students of higher learning institutions (IPT) since 2017, but it would be changed according to the suitability of the TVET education system.

“After they graduate, the TVET youths have the potential to become small and medium enterprise entrepreneurs or high-skilled workers. Hence, the KIAR module will prepare them with anti-corruption knowledge before entering the real world.

“…and the students will be clear of the consequences if they are involved in the crime,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue session yesterday.

Razim said based on MACC statistics, 275 individuals (231 men and 44 women) aged between 18 and 30 were arrested from 2020 to June 3 this year for soliciting and accepting bribes.

He added that through the module, MACC would bring former graft offenders to share their experiences.

“Efforts to expand the KIAR module also target the entire youth group from institutions under the Youth and Sports and Human Resource ministries, as well as Institute Kemahiran MARA and GiatMARA,” he added. — Bernama