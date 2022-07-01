MDBBA lifts curtain on Mr Sarawak 2022 with welcoming, weigh-in sessions

MIRI (July 1): The Miri Division Bodybuilding Association (MDBBA) today welcomes athletes and officials from Kuching and Sibu, coming for the 56th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships, which will be staged at Boulevard Shopping Mall here tomorrow (July 2).

MDBBA president Cheyenne Muris said upon their arrival and checking-in at Ajang Hotel, the athletes would undergo the weigh-in and height-measuring session to reconfirm the placing of contestants for every category.

“After that, the Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) will call for our annual general meeting (AGM), which we have not had over the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be an interesting meeting in that we have a new affiliate, Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA), which was just registered in March this year.

“So now, SBBA now oversees three affiliates – us (MDBBA), KDBBA and Sibu Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA),” he told The Borneo Post yesterday after holding a Mr Sarawak 2022 preparatory briefing here yesterday, also attended by his secretary Martha Mervy and acting treasurer Abdul Muzafar Bujang Zainudin.

Miri is hosting Mr Sarawak this year, which will involve some 30 bodybuilders who are representing all three divisions.

For tomorrow’s event, Cheyenne said barring the outcome from the weigh-in session, everything else was ‘pretty much settled’.

“We have arranged for the gimmick launch, among other things.

“What’s also interesting this year is our collaboration with The Borneo Post, in which the latter will broadcast the whole competition live via its official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/borneopost.online.

“This way, those outside Miri can also catch all the excitement, virtually,” he said.

SBBA president Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is Mayor of Kuching South, is expected to attend.

The event is scheduled to commence at 1pm tomorrow.