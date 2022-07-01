Ministry: Federal govt allocates RM369.5 million for new chicken, egg ceiling prices

KUCHING (July 1): The federal government has allocated a subsidy of RM369.5 million for the implementation of new ceiling prices for chicken and chicken eggs, said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

The ministry said this brings total subsidies since Feb 5 this year to RM 1.1 billion.

A total of 2,200 enforcement officers nationwide have been mobilised to ensure sufficient supply of chicken and chicken eggs, as well as compliance by breeders, wholesalers, and retailers with the new ceiling prices, said KPDNHEP.

“Ops Ayam, Telur dan Minyak Masak (OPS ATM) Phase 2 will continue to ensure the supplies of these items are adequate and stable in the market.

“The ministry will also conduct Ops Samar, where officers will conduct the operation without wearing their uniform and using government vehicles, as well as conducting purchase tests to ensure sellers comply with the law,” the ministry said in a statement.

KPDNHEP said it is confident that the level of compliance, especially among retailers, will remain high as with the implementation of the previous ceiling prices.

As of May 31, it said the compliance was more than 99 per cent, with only 121 cases produced out of 80,179 inspections at premises selling chicken and chicken eggs.

“In terms of Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 and Control of Supplies Act (AKB)1961, a total of 846,684 premises have been inspected this year.

“It is also found that compliance is also over 99 per cent, where 3,832 cases under AKHAP 2011 and 615 cases under AKB 1961 were also produced,” said the ministry.

KPDNHEP added it will not hesitate to take action against traders found to be unethical or deliberately violating the law, profiteering, or conspiring in a cartel, in line with the authority given to the ministry through AKHAP 2011, AKB 1961, and the Competition Act 2010.