Missing Asajaya senior citizen found unharmed

KUCHING (July 1): A senior citizen, who went missing while collecting firewood at his farm in Kampung Rebak, Asajaya yesterday, was found by a group of villagers around 10.30pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the 65-year-old victim was found at his own farm.

He was not physically injured and was later sent home to rest.

One of the victim’s family members had gone to the Asajaya fire station around 10.17pm to seek assistance to find him.

A team of nine firefighters was then deployed to the village to verify and gather more information on the missing man.

However, Bomba was later informed that the man had been found.