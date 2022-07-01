Navigational study to be carried out along Sarawak Kanan River

BAU (July 1): A navigational study will be carried out along Sarawak Kanan River (from Kuching Waterfront to Sinawan) soon, says Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Harry Henry Jinep.

He said the study, to be carried out by Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB), would see how the state government could transform the stretch for beneficial use, adding nearly RM1 million had been allocated for the study under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“From the study, we will know whether there is a need to deepen the river bed to allow bigger vessels to pass through.

“We will probably use the route for tourism purposes,” he told reporters after closing the river safety and cleanliness awareness programme at Kpg Sudoh, Singai near here yesterday.

He added the study would start anytime the moment they had the budget.

Harry said the study would also give them a clear indication of what to do when the Siniawan Waterfront is completed.

“A waterfront without any activity being held there doesn’t serve any purpose.

“But if we have a riverine transport system in place along the river then we can have an alternative transport mode between Kuching Waterfront and Siniawan Waterfront which is about 40km long, especially for tourists.

“The result of the study would also help us to identify the safest route for vessels plying the stretch,” he said.