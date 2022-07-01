Navy receives new helicopters, sets up new squadron



KOTA KINABALU (July 1): The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has created another history following the arrival of two AW139 Helicopters which will be based at the Eastern Fleet Command Headquarters in Sepanggar.

Senior Minister of Defense Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the AW139 Helicopters will help increase RMN’s operational capability, especially in maintaining security and sovereignty of Sabah.

“The Ministry of Defense (Mindef) has purchased three AW139 Helicopters. Two of the helicopters have been delivered to RMN while the third is expected to arrive in September.

“The purchase of AW139 Helicopters was in line with the wishes of our end-user, namely the Royal Malaysian Navy, which is in dire need of Maritime Operations Helicopters (HOM).

“The acquisition of AW139 helicopter will allow our Navy to carry out patrol operations and maritime enforcement to further strengthen surveillance operations in our airspace both in the waters of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said after officiating the arrival of two AW139 Helicopters at the Eastern Fleet Command Headquarters in Sepanggar on Friday.

Hishammuddin said the new assets (AW139 Helicopters) are the ministry’s efforts to increase morale and spirit of the Malaysian Armed Forces, especially the RMN that also carried out challenging assignments and operations.

“With the purchase and delivery of AW139 Helicopters, a new squadron namely Squadron 503 has been set up which will play vital role and tasks, namely Malaysian Maritime Zone Monitoring and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Over the Horizon Targeting (OTHT), Special Operation Forces, and air and crew training,” he said

Hishammuddin added that Squadron 503 will also perform other tasks such as assisting in Search and Rescue Operations (SAR), Medical Evacuation (Medevac) and Casualties Evacuation missions (Casevac), and assisting in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the government is also resolving the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) issues which have been delayed due to several reasons.

“I know RMN is also in need of Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and that is why I have made the LCS as among my top priority since I returned to Mindef,” he said, adding that negotiations with OEMs and vendors are underway to ensure the project is back on track.

Also present at the event were Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Haji Yakub Khan and Chief of Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany.