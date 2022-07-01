Online integrated system to prevent falsification of declarations

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): The state government has agreed to create an online integrated system between the Finance Ministry and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to prevent falsification of declarations by companies.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the decision was made following the case involving forgery of sales tax declarations by companies involved to his ministry.

“I take serious note of the case, which was reported through an advisory service session by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah.

“The state government is committed to curbing this from happening again. Therefore, measures such as improving the enforcement and collection processes will be done including amendments, if necessary, to laws and regulations to ensure that leakages do not occur and the interests of the state government are safeguarded.

“The state government, especially the Finance Ministry Sabah, also agreed to create an online integrated system between the minister and MPOB to prevent this from happening,” he said in a statement on Friday after a meeting with MACC Sabah branch representatives, here.

According to Masidi, a task force unit will be formed involving three entities namely Finance Ministry, MPOB and MACC to re-collect any sales that have not been declared to the ministry.

“The ministry has agreed to give a moratorium period on tax refunds to the companies involved, where these companies can apply for re-assessment if they make a declaration of incorrect details to the government.

“They are required to pay the actual tax after the assessment is made,” he said.

Masidi also pointed out that the state government will always give full cooperation to the MACC in their efforts to fight corruption.