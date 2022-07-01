Pandelela, Nur Dhabitah win bronze in 10m platform synchro at world meet (Video)

KUCHING (July 1): Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sabri have won the bronze medal for the Women 10m Synchronised at the 19th Fina World Championship in Budapest.

The Malaysian pair scored 298.68, coming in just 0.72 points behind silver medallists Delaney Schnell and Katrina Young from the United States, who managed 299.40.

Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi from China, aged just 15 and 16 respectively, dominated throughout to score an impressive 368.40 and be crowned world champions.

Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah only managed 52.80 for their first two dives, but impressed judges with their third attempt to score 70.20.

For their fourth dive, the Sea Games gold medallists managed 57.60, but their final dive of 65.28 was enough for them to secure a podium finish ahead of Japan’s Matsuri Arai and Minami Itahashi, who scored 297.84.

This was the Malaysian pair’s first major event since the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Pandelela celebrated the achievement of her seventh medal at the world championships with a post on social media together with Dhabitah, Quan, Chen, Schnell, and Young.

She captioned the post “Wefie time with the World Champions. #finabudapest2022 #socialmediaday #farewelljune”.

On Tuesday, Pandelela also won a bronze medal in the 10m platform individual.

However the four-time Olympian missed out on another medal after she finished fifth in the mixed team event with Ooi Tze Liang on Wednesday.

Her achievements in Budapest should set Pandelela on the right course for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28-Aug 8.