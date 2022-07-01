Petronas Chemicals, Alam Flora Environmental Solutions strengthen commitment towards circular economy

KUCHING (July 1): Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) and Alam Flora Environmental Solutions Sdn Bhd (AFES) are collaborating for the supply of plastic waste, food waste and evaluating potential partnership to build waste segregation facilities in Malaysia.

The collaboration was formalised with both parties signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) detailing the framework of their mutual cooperation.

Under the MoU, AFES will supply plastic waste that consists of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) for PCG to produce circular products which will be used in food packaging, healthcare, and industrial applications.

AFES will also supply organic and food waste for the purpose of research and development towards the potential manufacturing of high value fertiliser for sustainable agriculture.

This signing follows the two MoUs that PCG signed with KDEB Waste Management and One Biosys Sdn Bhd for a similar collaboration earlier this year, thus further strengthening PCG’s commitment towards circular economy.

PCG’s managing director/chief executive Officer Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof signed on behalf of the Company while AFES was represented by director Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohd Yusri said, “We are delighted with our partnership with AFES. The shift towards a circular economy requires action from a broad range of stakeholders, from those involved in production and manufacturing through to end users of products as well as those in the waste management industry.

“The positive participation from these organisations to collaborate in unlocking the value within the solid waste ecosystem in Malaysia, is testament to the economic and social shift within the industry in understanding the latent value hidden in waste material.

“With this MoU, we continue to accelerate our initiatives towards circular economy in ensuring sustainable consumption and production of plastics.”

Zain added, “Creating a sustainable environment is the cornerstone foundation of our business and our goals are well-aligned with those of PCG’s and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“By combining our expertise in holistic environmental solutions and resources together with PCG, we are optimistic that this collaboration will contribute significantly towards the sustainable future of the nation and, becoming a significant milestone for the healthy growth of circular economy here in Malaysia.

“Over the years, AFES’ businesses have steadily grown and continue to be responsive towards creating a sustainable world for all to live in and the future generations to inherit. Our focus has always been on the 3P principles which are People, Planet and Profit as we believe that if you take care of the people (our personnel and clients) and the planet, profit will be there for you.

“Collaboration between different industries is key as we journey towards a sustainable future with plastics,” said Mohd Yusri in closing.