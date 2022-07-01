Roadtac Technology to launch premium reflectorised thermoplastic road marking product

KUCHING (July 1): Roadtac Technology Sdn Bhd, an ISO certified company, will launch its new Advanced Premium Quality Reflectorised Thermoplastic Road Marking materials today.

Roadtac Technology managing director Tien Khiong Fat said this is great news for all road marking contractors, developers, and main contractors.

“With an investment of about RM1.5 million for this production line together with a cold asphalt plant, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, we have the technology to produce premium quality products at competitive prices.

“The company is targeting 60 per cent of production to cater to the local market and the rest for export to neighbouring countries – Indonesia and Brunei. This product has been tested by Sirim laboratory and is compliant to BS3262 Part 1:1989 standard,” Khiong Fat said in a statement in conjunction with the launch.

He said the product packed automatically in 25kg PP woven bags is marketed under brand name Roadline.

It is approved for use in all state as well as federal road projects, particularly the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

Roadtac Technology Sdn Bhd operation manager Jack Tien Shau Ching said the product is available in white, yellow, red, and other colours.

He said the company has an extensive network and warehouses in Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri in Sarawak, as well as in Kota Kinabalu and major towns in Sabah.

Jack pointed out there is no minimum order for the product and customers can collect their items from the company’s nearest warehouse.

“That eliminates storage hassle of contractors; no downtime waiting order from Peninsular Malaysia,” he explained.

As an authorised dealer of a well-established road marking equipment manufacturer in Malaysia, Jack said the company is also able to help customers obtain quality durable road marking equipment and provide professional service to everyone.

Jack also emphasised that road markings play an important role in the safety of road users, guiding drivers and helping to reduce accidents, control traffic, and obstructions to ensure safe driving, as well as a support for safe pedestrian crossings.

Besides the new Advanced Premium Quality Reflectorised Thermoplastic Road Marking Materials, he said the company’s Roadtac Cold Asphalt Mix has been on the market for over 10 years and continues to receive a great market response.

“Roadtac Cold Asphalt Mix is ideal for permanent repair of potholes and cracks, easy to handle, designed to be used in all weather, instant traffic flow, environmentally friendly, and, most importantly, it is for the safety of road users, especially for motorbike riders,” said Jack.

Tien added with Roadtac products, the company is supporting the government’s vision for Sarawak to be a developed state by 2030 with a thriving economy driven by six sectors – digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship, education, infrastructure, transport, and utilities.

He said this is because the Sarawakian company is a leading manufacturer of road construction related materials and is actively involved in supplying infrastructure materials.

“It is a way that we show our support to the government through our commitment and our efforts in developing the strategy to accelerate Sarawak’s economic growth plan,” Tien added.