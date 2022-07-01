Sarawak records 186 occupational safety and health cases this year

KUCHING (July 1): A total of 186 cases related to occupational safety and health (OSH) were recorded across Sarawak in the first six months of this year.

State OSH Department director Dr Nor Halim Hasan said nine out of the cases involved fatalities.

“Out of the total fatalities, four cases involved those in the manufacturing sector, three other cases were recorded in the agriculture and fisheries sector.

“One of the remaining two fatalities involved the transportation, logistics and communication industry, and the other one involved the wholesale sector,” he told a press conference today.

He had earlier launched the OSH Week 2022 and Mass ToolBox Programme held at the Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation Sejingkat Fabrication Yard off Jalan Bako here.

Nor Halim said 14 out of the 186 OSH-related cases involved permanent loss of ability, while 155 other cases involved injuries without permanent loss of ability.

He added that the remaining eight cases were related to occupational hazards.

Last year, 383 OSH-related cases were recorded throughout the state – 22 involving fatalities and 19 involving permanent loss of ability, he said.

“321 other cases involved injuries without permanent loss of ability, and 21 others involved occupational hazards,” he added.

Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation chairman Datu Safri Zainudin said the corporation clocked 802,380 manhours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on the Timi field development as of June 24 this year.

In a statement, Brooke Dockyard said the Timi field development contract, awarded last year, covered engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) of fixed offshore structure works for the project comprising the topside, substructure, and brownfield integrated module.

The contract was awarded by joint owner Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Shell, which operates the project with 75 per cent equity.

Its development partners are Petronas Carigali with 15 per cent equity and Brunei Energy Exploration with 10 per cent equity.

“The Timi field is situated approximately 200km off the coast of Miri. It features SSB’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system,” said the statement.

The statement added Brooke Dockyard is targeting a one million manhours without LTI towards the completion of the project by end of this year.