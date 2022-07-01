State Health Director: 80,000 Sarawakians affected by intellectual disabilities

SIBU (July 1): About three to 15 per cent, or approximately 80,000 Sarawakians are affected by intellectual disabilities, said Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

Speaking at the opening of the Special Olympics Health Athletes Programme (SOHAP) in SJK(C) Thian Hua here today, Dr Ooi said many people with intellectual disabilities were not seen in clinics and wards but at specialist’s clinics for people with disabilities (PwD).

As such, he called for more health screening by trained healthcare providers to detect those with intellectual disabilities at an early stage.

“These healthcare providers must also provide appropriate health education and knowledge for families and affected young people to live healthy lives,” he said.

Dr Ooi stated that contrary to common belief, people with intellectual disabilities utilise fewer healthcare resources with delay in presentation and diagnosis.

“As a result, chronic conditions might not be detected with higher prevalence of obesity, visual and hearing impairment, poorer dental care and bone health as well as more unhealthy diet and lifestyle,” he said.

He attributed the discrepancy to many factors including unfamiliarity with the healthcare environment for PwD, lack of knowledge and awareness among parents and healthcare professionals.

Such health issues hinder active participation in sports and living healthier lives.

“We have medical, dental specialists and officers, therapists, nurses, assistant medical officers, optometrists, nutritionists and dietitians to provide the full comprehensive health screening and education for athletes,” he said, and urged coaches and families to bring their wards for health screening.

He added that working with PwD is never easy as healthcare professionals need to recognise individual needs and provide patient-centred care which focuses on their abilities instead of disabilities to improve their quality of life and performance in sports.

Most importantly is to treat them with dignity and allow them to enjoy their rights, including healthcare, he added.

He reminded healthcare professionals providing community service to stay committed. Some 1,000 health professionals in Sarawak have been trained in HAP over the past 15 years.

“Today, we have medical students from SEGi University joining us. I hope our healthcare professionals can be good role models to our future medical doctors,” Dr Ooi concluded.

Also present were SOHAP director Dr Toh Teck Hock, Sibu medical officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and representative of SEGi University Dr Naw Lay Pao.