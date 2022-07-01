Survey of NCR land requires cooperation of all, says Deputy Minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The survey of native customary rights (NCR) land requires full support from all parties to ensure it is done smoothly until the issuance of title deeds.

Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said the work had to be done in accordance with the laws and procedures.

“The survey work will also be carried out after obtaining consent and approval from the land claimants involved.

“For cases still in dispute and in the court, the (surveying) work will not be carried out,” he said at the presentation of land title deeds under Section 18 of the State Land Code (SLC) at the civic center here yesterday.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, MuaraTuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang and Kota Samarahan Land and Survey Dept superintendant Monaliza Ismail were also present.

Len added that accusations, incitement and propaganda by ‘outsiders’ against the (perimeter survey) programme were only temporary.

“Many of these outsiders do not own any land but yet they talk about defending NCR lands.”

Meanwhile, 353 people from Kpg Endap, Kpg Pinang and Kpg Tanah Putih received their land title deeds yesterday. The total acreage was 295.8 hectares.

Land title deeds under Section 18 of State Land Code (Kediaman bagi Kampung Tradisi Kpg Endap) were also issued to 147 individuals, involving 12.96 hectares.

For the record, the land surveying programme in the state started in 2010, involving two stages.

The first involves the perimeter survey and gazetting under Section 6 of the SLC under Bumiputera Communal reserve (Agriculture), and the second involves individual lot survey and issuance of land title deeds under Section 18 of the SLC.

As of May 31, 2022, the Land and Survey Department has surveyed 2.55 million acres of NCR land throughout the state with 1.96 million acres having been gazetted.

Also, 54,551 individual lots have been surveyed under Section 10 of SLC, involving an area of 67,783 hectares.