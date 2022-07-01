TA Investment relocates Kuching Business Centre to Gala City

KUCHING (July 1): TA Investment Management Bhd (TA Investment) has officially relocated its Kuching Business Centre to a new, central location in Kuching.

Situated in the Gala City Commercial Centre, an up-and-coming commercial area, the new location boasts better accessibility, facilities and ample parking spaces.

The re-opening ceremony was held in the morning on June 28, 2022 and was attended by TA Investment chief executive officer Wong Mien and TA Investment East Malaysia regional manager Esben Chong.

“This relocation of our Kuching office serves as a milestone of our many achievements, from becoming one of the fastest-growing asset management companies in Malaysia to the opening of our business centre in Ipoh in 2020 as well as our new business hub in downtown Kuala Lumpur in 2021.

“This new office and its strategic position in Kuching will help us better serve our clients, consultants and business partners in the region and firmly establish our company brand – broad coverage of investment solutions for every individual – to the community,” said Wong.

“Another exciting milestone we are looking forward to is the opening of a new business hub in Johor Bahru, planning of which has already begun. We hope to have it operational as soon as this year.

“We are also looking for talented individuals to join our rapidly growing consultancy team here in Kuching and elsewhere,” he added.

TA Investment is a subsidiary of TA Securities Holdings Bhd. It was founded in 1995 with a long history of managing client assets over many market cycles.

As of May 31, 2022, TA Investment has assets under management (AUM) totalling RM10.60 billion, with a combination of unit trust funds and direct mandate portfolios under its management.

Its investment portfolio comprises a wide spectrum of funds ranging from low to high risk and caters to the different financial needs and objectives of investors.

TA Investment manages 41 global and local funds, resulting in a wide range of products to cater to and suit its clients’ various needs and requirements.