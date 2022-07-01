Uggah: Replica of Kubu Rentap to be built at Bukit Sadok

KUCHING (July 1): A replica of Kubu Rentap, the fortress of legendary Iban warrior Rentap, will be built at its place of origin in Bukit Sadok, Betong, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In his address at Saribas Social and Recreational Club (Saribas Club) Gawai dinner here Thursday, Uggah said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg recently approved an allocation of RM16 million for the project inclusive of supporting facilities.

In a recent meeting with the architectural firm designing this fortress replica, he had requested for a traditional longhouse to be included within the fort area and a statue of Rentap at the Visitors’ Gallery on the foothill.

A replica of Rentap’s canon ‘Bujang Timpang Berang’ used in the war against the Brooke Army will also be among decorative components in a gallery displaying various weapons used in the past.

‘Kubu Rentap’ will be the latest tourist attraction in Betong accessible via Pan Borneo Highway as well as the Second Trunk Road (STR) and Bebuling Short Take-off and Landing Airport (Bebuling STOLport).

Uggah went on to thank Abang Johari for forming Betong Integrated Development Area (Bida) and allocating of RM1.5 billion development fund to accelerate development in the division including Layar, Bukit Saban, Saribas, Krian, Kabong, Kalaka, Beting Maro and part of Lingga state constituencies.

On another matter, Uggah said efforts to promote modern agriculture with Internet of Things (IoT) will continue as some 500,000 hectares have yet to be properly developed.

He encouraged youths to take up the challenge of becoming modern farmers and agropreneurs.

Regarding Saribas Club, Uggah lauded former deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu who co-founded the club which has grown into a ‘tree’.

“We will continue to nurture it to grow even bigger and stronger for the benefit of Saribas folks living in the city,” he added and announced the appointment of Political Secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu as its new chairman.

Meanwhile, in his address Jabu paid a glowing tribute to Uggah for being an outstanding leader from the state Dayak community, notably as chairman of State Disaster Management Committee in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Accompanying Uggah was his wife Datuk Doreen Mayang. Also present were Betong member of parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Layar assemblymen Datuk Gerald Rentap, Jabu and their wives.