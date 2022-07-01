What is difficulty in finding solutions to illegals issue? – Max

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili is urging that solutions on the illegal immigrants issue in Sabah be found.

“What is the difficulty? We have proof from the RCI (Royal Commission of Inquiry on illegal immigrants),” he said.

He likened the illegal immigrants or PTI, as it is popularly known, as an issue that resembles ‘hantu bangkit’, since the problem continues to be prevalent.

Hence, PBS’ proposal for the setting up of the State Legislative Assembly’s Special Select Bi-Partisan Committee to find a solution for the problem, he said.

Maximus said in his speech at the 36th and 37th PBS Annual Delegates Convention on Friday that the party has fought for the PTI issue since the party was led by its founder, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

“The best approach is to follow the RCI, but it is sad that the follow-up actions have not been obvious and slow to implement,” he said.

When interviewed by the media later, Maximus said that it is taking too long for the RCI to be acted on and there was no obvious action taken.

He said that although the army and police were working hard carrying out border operations and arrests on the road, it was not enough to solve the illegal immigrants issue in Sabah.

He also hoped for the matter to be brought to the state legislative assembly to be debated.

He added the issue of finding facts was now done and it was time to take action based on the findings of the State Legislative Assembly’s committee.

Maximus also commented on Datuk Darell Leiking (Penampang member of parliament) calling to expose the Barisan Nasional (BN) party that allegedly gave identification cards to the illegal immigrants.

“I don’t want to accuse (anyone). He can look at the findings of the RCI,” he said.

On Thursday, Maximus said that some parties misused the presence of the PTI for their own political gain.

He alleged that they also misused the power to give identification cards to PTIs to ease the group to vote for the party in the state and general elections.