Work to convert Brooke Dockyard into maritime museum at 41 pct completion

KUCHING (July 1): Work to transform the Brooke Dockyard at Jalan Market here into a maritime museum is now at 41 per cent completion, with the project scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.

Project co-ordinator Salmiah Abdullah said the contractual date for the RM40 million Brooke Dockyard Maritime Museum is Dec 31, while its over 80 exhibits are expected to be ready by April next year.

She said a replica of the ship Zahora is being produced in Sibu.

“It is not done in Kuching because we don’t have the facilities to fabricate on the site.

“We target to get the replica of the ship done by November this year, and then tow it to Jalan Market,” she told reporters after the launch of the Occupational Safety and Health Week 2022 and Mass ToolBox Programme held at the Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation Sejingkat Fabrication Yard off Jalan Bako here today.

Salmiah said the structure of the Brooke Dockyard Maritime Museum is not new, but the project involves the preservation of the 100-year-old building.

She pointed out that the shipyard at Jalan Market is actually 110 years old – the oldest of its kind in Malaysia as it was established in 1912.

She said the museum project is funded by the Sarawak government through the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry, while the designer is from the United Kingdom.

According to Brooke Dockyard’s website, the dry dock, training school building, and main workshop will be revitalised.

In a project brief, Brooke Dockyard said the maritime museum will showcase the history and legacy of local boats, ethnic groups, riverine, and coastal activities.

“The exhibit will also involve interactive and digital programmes to suit the modern and advanced visitors.

“The proposed development will become a catalyst to enliven the surrounding urban space, and to revive the historical legacy of Brooke Dockyard and its surroundings with adherence to heritage conservation standards,” added the project brief.