154 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): Sabah recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases today, with the city centre contributing the highest number of 91.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said almost 85 per cent from the 91 cases here are sporadic.

“Apart from Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran also recorded two-digit new cases on Saturday. Penampang reported 15 new infections and Tuaran 12 cases.

“Fourteen districts did not report any new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours,” he added.

From the 154 new cases reported statewide, 152 are under Category 1 and 2, while the two other cases are under Category 4.