49 homeless after fire destroys eight houses in Kpg Sebiew

BINTULU (July 2): A fire destroyed eight wooden houses in Kampung Sebiew here early this morning, leaving 49 people homeless.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 5 Chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad when contacted said the Bintulu fire station received a distress call at 4.01am and immediately responded by deploying firefighters to the scene.

He said by the time the firefighters reached the scene, the fire had engulfed all eight wooden houses but fortunately, nobody was trapped in any of the houses.

“As such, the firefighters concentrated their efforts on extinguishing the fire. It took them half an hour to get the situation under control,” he said.

The operation was called off at 8.16am after they confirmed there was no more danger.

According to Bintulu Bomba chief Christus Buson, who was involved in the operation, the survivors were the two occupants of house No.355; four occupants of Lot 353; eight occupants of Lot 354; 11 occupants of Lot 354A; six occupants of Lot 354B; 12 occupants of Lot 354C; three occupants of Lot 355; and three occupants of Lot 358B.

The cause of the inferno is still unknown and investigation is still ongoing.