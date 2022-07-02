Abg Jo says will try his best to have Deepavali gazetted as public holiday in S’wak

KUCHING (July 2): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government has asked the state attorney-general on the possibility of gazetting Deepavali as a public holiday in Sarawak.

He said that actually, the quota for gazetted holidays in the state is finished.

“Our public holidays are gazetted, so we want to find out where we can insert it so we can get Deepavali gazetted as part of our public holidays in Sarawak.

“I don’t promise but I think I’m trying my best,” he said at the earthbreaking ceremony for the extension building of the Gurdwara Sahib (Sikh Temple) here today.

Abang Johari acknowledged that the Deepavali issued had been brought up many times.

“But I have to look into it, where I can insert it (Deepavali) as our public holiday,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khairi raised the matter before the Premier.

He said the association’s members really hoped the state government will declare Deepavali as a public holiday in Sarawak.