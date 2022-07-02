Abg Jo: Sibu can be ‘new Amsterdam’ with canal system to deal with floods

SIBU (July 2): The state government is looking into plans to turn and develop Sibu town into a ‘new Amsterdam’ in the world.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the presence of flood-prone areas in Bukit Assek has given them a new approach to deal with the problem.

“We will develop the drains into canals and this will attract investors to come. We are sure we can do it,” he said at the opening of the Azman Hashim Community Sports CEntre and 6th Special Olympics held at Sibu Jaya here on Friday night.

He also noted plans are afoot to turn Jalan Kong Yit Khim into a dual carriageway as an alternative route to reach Sibu Jaya from Sibu town.

“With the newly upgraded road, those coming from Sibu Airport can go straight to Jalan Kong Yit Khim from Sibu Jaya instead of going round in a circle,” he added.

Abang Johari said with a strong government, helmed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), all these developments will be carried out accordingly.

“We are confident of turning Sibu Jaya into a satellite town that will also attract investors to come.”

On the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre, Abang Johari expressed his appreciation for the contribution from Tan Sri Azman Hashim for his help in developing Sibu Jaya.

He was confident more talented sportsmen and sportswomen would be scouted with more sports facilities available.

Abang Johari also expressed gratittude to Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Well-Being Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah for her relentless efforts in developing para-athletes.

“Hopefully, Sarawak will again retain the overall champion in the Kuala Lumpur Para Sukma 2022.”

Among those at the event were his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Fatimah, Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sin, acting State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Special Olympics Sarawak vice chairman Pemanca Datuk James Tai and Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.