Abg Johari: Have policy to up food productivity, security

KUCHING (July 2): Dealing with the current economic crisis and rising cost of living requires a national or Sarawak policy to increase food productivity and security, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the rising cost of living in Malaysia was partly due to the country importing most of its needs and the weakening ringgit.

“This is a problem faced not only by Malaysia but also the whole world due to economic uncertainties and the situation in Europe. There are no straightforward solutions to the problems. We must therefore have a national policy, and for Sarawak, a state policy, to increase food productivity and security.

“It is thus very important to employ technology in our agriculture sector in order to reduce costs and stabilise prices.

“At the moment, we can only increase subsidies for energy and rentals for government buildings,” he said when met after officiating at the state’s 1st Rover Moot ceremony at the Kuching Waterfront today.

Abang Johari said the country and the state must have policies and solutions in place to soften the economic crisis, adding that the economy in the West appeared to be heading to a recession.

“Like it or not, we must find solutions. It may be only temporary due to the economic cycle.

“We will certainly be affected but usually it will not take too long, maybe one to two years, then back to normal,” he added.