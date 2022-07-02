Banana cake from Malaysia recalled over food additive issue

SINGAPORE (July 2): The presence of Sorbic acid exceeding the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations has been detected in “Goods” banana cakes from Malaysia, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer, Goods Huat Hee Marketing to recall the implicated product.

“The recall is ongoing,” it said in its Facebook update.

SFA said sorbic acid is a permitted food additive that is used for preservation purposes.

“Consumption of the affected product is unlikely to pose any adverse health effect due to its low toxicity,” it said. – Bernama