BN not involved in ICs for votes claim, says Najib

PENAMPANG (July 2): Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak denied the claims that Barisan Nasional (BN) was involved in giving identification cards (ICs) to undocumented migrants in exchange for their votes.

He said this when asked about Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Maximus Ongkili’s recent statement claiming a BN party was involved in the ‘project’, but did not mention any names.

“We were not involved in giving out ICs.

“Whatever happened in the past, we want it to be corrected. That is why we put a PBS leader to sort it out during my time.

“But our emphasis now is to secure the borders, strengthen its security and work towards the development of Sabah,” he said at a press conference after delivering a keynote speech at 2022 Sabah BN Convention at ITCC Mall here today.

During his tenure as prime minister, Najib formed a Royal Commission of Inquiry on undocumented migrants in Sabah and appointed PBS former president Tan Sri Jospeh Pairin Kitingan to head the technical committee to look at the findings.

When asked why Ongkili made the statement, Najib said: “I didn’t know why he did it”.

During the press conference, Najib also said that delaying the 14th General Election was one of BN’s mistakes that allowed opposition parties to form PH that led to BN’s defeat in 2018.