Driver probed over subsidised sugar found in vehicle in Sri Aman

KUCHING (July 2): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sri Aman branch is investigating a case involving a driver who was arrested on June 29 after he was found to allegedly smuggle subsidised sugar.

A total of 360kg of sugar in 1kg packets worth RM1,026 were found inside the suspect’s vehicle by the General Operations Force who stumbled upon and checked the vehicle.

“The suspect also failed to produce any relevant documents on the sugar he was carrying,” said the ministry’s Sri Aman enforcement chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak in a statement Thursday.

He added the suspect was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, and if found guilty he could be fined up to RM1 million for the first offence and not exceeding RM3 million for subsequent offences or three years’ jail or both.

“We are also investigating him as to where he gets his supply of sugar,” said Al Redzamani.

He also warned wholesalers in Sri Aman, Betong and Saratok to abide by the law and not to indulge in the smuggling of subsidised goods.

The ministry calls on the public to become their eyes and ears and lodge complaints to them on any illegal activities involving subsidised goods such as sugar.

Complaints can be lodged at their Whatsapp number at 019-2794317/019-8488000, 1-800-886-800 (hotline) or visit their website at e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my.