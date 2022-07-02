Education Ministry to announce Form Six admission offers on July 7

PUTRAJAYA (July 2): Admission offers to Form Six for year 2022 will be announced on Thursday (July 7), said the Ministry of Education (MoE).

MoE, in a statement today, said that Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 leavers can check the results via the Form Six online application portal or through their respective schools.

“Students who have passed SPM in 2021 but did not receive any offer can submit an appeal on the same portal from July 7 to 24, 2022.

“For students who do not have internet access, appeals can be made through their respective schools,” it said.

MoE said that the result of the appeal for admission to Form Six Semester 1 will be notified on August 1, 2022, via the same portal, while for students who do not have internet access, the result will be notified by the school, on the same date.

MoE also said that students who are offered a place in Form Six must register at the college or Form Six centres as stated in the offer letter, on July 25.

“For the successful appeal cases, the registration date is on August 2,” it said. ― Bernama