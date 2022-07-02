Health dept corrects report on number of doctors in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 2): The Sarawak Health Department has clarified that the total number of doctors of Sarawak in 2020 was 4,686.

The department made the clarification after the Sarawak Facts and Figures 2021 report said the state had just 3,261 doctors that year.

The report published by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Sarawak Premier’s Department, compiled the data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia among others.

The state Health Department further clarified that the total number of doctors of Sarawak in 2019 stood at 4,126.

The EPU’s Sarawak Facts and Figures 2021, however, said the state had 4,194 doctors that year.

“Based on the Health Guide for the year 2020 and 2021 published by the Ministry of Health (MoH) Malaysia, the total number of doctors serving in the public and private sectors in Sarawak was 4,686 in 2020, up from 4,126 in 2019,” said the Health Department in a statement yesterday.