Kapit Foochow Association women to sell Foochow dishes to raise fund

KAPIT (July 2): The Women Wing Kapit Foochow Association here will host a fund-raising cum food sales event featuring ‘Foochow Menu’ tomorrow.

Its chief, Sia Leh Ching said the event will be held at the association’s multi-purpose hall at KM3 Jalan Selirik here from 5pm to 10pm.

According to Sia, ‘Foochow Menu’ is all about showcasing and promoting sales of traditional, popular Foochow dishes. Among the dishes on sale are ‘kampua’, fried Foochow-style noodles, glass noodles, braised duck and dumplings, among others.

“The response has been encouraging and the association would like to thank all members and the public for their support in the purchase of the food sale coupons,” she said, adding that the money raised from the event would be used to fund the Women Wing’s annual activities.