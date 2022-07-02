Lee urges city council to allocate more funds for park upkeep in Miri

MIRI (July 2): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin urged the Miri City Council (MCC) to allocate sufficient funds for maintenance of recreational parks in the city.

Lee was disappointed by the poor upkeep of the Miri Public Park (Taman Awam Miri) when he visited the park yesterday.

He noted the geology outcrop opposite the park was overgrown and left unattended.

“Seeing this, I like to emphasise the importance of maintaining parks which is crucial to keep them safe and accessible. It is even more so for the geology outcrop which is a popular location for outcrop study among local and foreign geologists.

“MCC must put as priority, to include funds for maintenance of parks in its annual budget,” said Lee adding that many of the recreational parks in Miri are notably under-maintained.

Lee also inspected the Jalan Miri-Bintulu and Jalan Hills, where a new extension from Miri Public Parks will be implemented soon.

New facilities such as jogging track, outdoor gym, toilet, gazebos at upper area of Rock Climb Park; and additional parking space, among others will be added.