Malaysia’s food pricing conundrum

WHEN all seems to be going well as the world slowly emerges out of the grasp of the Covid-19 battle, it faces a new dilemma brought on by supply-cuts, rising commodity prices, and months-long conflict in Ukraine.

All these events have lead to the rise in prices of essential goods such as food and oil, and globally consumers are starting to feel the squeeze.

The United Nations (UN) in its World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2022 report warned that the global economy may be on the cusp of a new crisis, while still recovering from the pandemic.

“The war in Ukraine has upended the fragile global recovery, triggering a devastating humanitarian crisis in Europe, pushing up food and commodity prices, slowing growth globally and exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide.

“Geopolitical and economic uncertainties are dampening business confidence and investment and further weakening short-term economic prospects.

“Against this backdrop, the world economy is now projected to grow by only 3.1 per cent in 2022 and 2023, marking substantial downward revisions of 0.9 and 0.4 percentage points, respectively, from our previous forecasts released in January 2022.

“Our baseline outlook faces major downside risks from further intensification of the war in Ukraine, new waves of the pandemic, and faster-than-expected monetary tightening by developed country central banks,” it stated.

Earlier last month, the World Bank Group (World Bank) also warned that the global economy could be entering a state of “stagflation” with potentially harmful consequences for the middle- and low-income economies.

“Amid the war in Ukraine, surging inflation, and rising interest rates, global economic growth is expected to slump in 2022. Several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth are now likely, with potentially destabilising consequences for low- and middle-income economies.

“It’s a phenomenon – stagflation – that the world has not seen since the 1970s,” World Bank president David Malpass said in World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report released earlier in June.

According to the report, global growth is expected to slump from 5.7 per cent in 2021 to 2.9 per cent in 2022; significantly lower than 4.1 per cent that was anticipated in January.

It also expected the global economy’s recovery would hover around that pace over 2023 to 2024 period, as the war in Ukraine is disrupting activities, investments, and trade in the near term.

Pent-up demand is expected to fade, and fiscal and monetary policy accommodation is expected to be withdrawn as the world’s economy resumes sans Covid-19 restrictions.

Of note, according to UN in its economic analysis, Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of agricultural goods, accounting for 25 per cent of global wheat exports, 16 per cent of corn exports and 56 per cent of exports of sunflower oil.

The war in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russia have rattled commodity markets worldwide, exacerbating supply-side shocks.

The conflict has directly disrupted exports of crude oil, natural gas, grains, fertilizer and metals, pushing up energy, food and commodity prices.

“As a result of the damage from the pandemic and the war, the level of per capita income in developing economies this year will be nearly five per cent below its pre-pandemic trend,” Wirkd Bank pointed out.

World Bank projected that growth in advanced economies would sharply decelerate from 5.1 per cent in 2021 to 2.6 per cent in 2022, 1.2 percentage point below projections in January, while growth is expected to further moderate to 2.2 per cent in 2023, largely reflecting the further unwinding of the fiscal and monetary policy support provided during the pandemic.

“The negative spillovers from the war (in Ukraine) will more than offset any near-term boost to some commodity exporters from higher energy prices.

“Forecasts for 2022 growth have been revised down in nearly 70 per cent of Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs), including most commodity importing countries as well as four-fifths of low-income countries,” it added.

Aside from the conflict in Ukraine, prolonged closures of factories and key ports in China as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns also pose a significant downside risk to the near-term trade outlook.

While China has begun reopening its economy, according to the World Bank, delivery times could lengthen further, leading to new trade disruptions and global supply shortages, which could in turn severely affect production and activity in other countries.

For Malaysia, as a trading nation, both of these events are major blows to its recovery.

Malaysia’s inflation reaching five-year high

MALAYSIA’S economy is expected to retain its growth recovery, driven by the reopening of its economic and social activities as well as the resumption of tourism activities and the reopening of international borders.

However, analysts warned that Malaysia’s recovery, like most countries, is subjected to external headwinds.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) in its report on Malaysia’s third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) and second half of 2022 (2H22) prospects, commented: “Malaysia’s recovery momentum remains subject to several external downside risks, from China’s sustained zero-Covid policy that threatens regional growth, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that could prolong and worsen inflationary pressures, as well as the increased probability of a US recession following the Fed’s larger rate hikes.”

China’s zero-Covid policy has seen large segments of the country return to lockdown, weighing on its own economic recovery and prolonging pandemic-era supply chain disruptions.

“As such, we believe that China will continue to implement targeted lockdowns over 2H22, which may impact Malaysia’s external trade given its sizeable contribution, prolong supply chain issues that exacerbate global inflationary pressures, and could weigh on global economic growth,” Kenanga Research opined.

On top of China’s lockdown, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has made a far-reaching impact on the global economy.

“The conflict continues to disrupt major shipping routes to the south of Ukraine, which exacerbate global food supply shortages. Together with European sanctions on Russian oil, the war has led to strong global inflationary pressures, which will likely drag on into the next year,” Kenanga Research noted.

The risk of a US recession has also increased markedly following the larger-than-expected 75 bps hike by the Fed in June.

“Although a recession is not conclusive at this point, with the Fed’s new economic projections indicating a growth slowdown instead (2022 GDP forecast: 1.7 per cent), any signs of inflation accelerating could leave the Fed with no choice but to embark on similarly large rate hikes in July and September.

“This could induce a US recession towards the end of 2022 or in 2023, which may avoid entrenched inflation, but would also significantly raise the risk of a global recession,” the research team explained.

Going into 2H22, Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) growth will likely trend higher as low-base effects kick in and the government begins gradually adjust prices of administered item amid elevated global commodity prices, currency weakness, and recovering domestic demand.

Already, Malaysia’s core inflation has surged to an almost five-year high while food inflation has reached its highest in a decade.

Malaysia’s overall inflation in May 2022 stood at 2.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). This brings the first five months average inflation to 2.4 per cent y-o-y. On month-on-month, overall prices increased by 0.6 per cent.

Core inflation accelerated from 2.1 per cent y-o-y in April 2022 and 2.4 per cent y-o-y in May 2022. Hence, the average first five months inflation is two per cent.

“Inflation may start to heat up in 2H22 due to the removal of staple food price ceilings, dissipating high-base effect, China’s strict Covid-19 policy and the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“As food prices expected to rise further, we have revised up the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast to 3.3 from 2.9 per cent,” Kenanga Research said.

In 2H22, the inflation rate is expected to heat up and average around the 4.1 per cent level, bringing the 2022 CPI to settle at 3.3 per cent.

“The rise in inflation is expected to be mainly driven by higher food prices due to the removal of selected food price ceilings and the ongoing global supply chain disruptions amid China’s uncertain Covid-19 situation and the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“On top of that, inflation may also peak due to dissipating high-base effect. However, in the short term, the abolishment of the approved permit for some food items and the partial ban on chicken export may help to alleviate some of the inflationary pressure.

“In an unlikely scenario, if the government replaced the current fuel subsidies with a targeted fuel subsidy mechanism plus provide cash transfers to the bottom 60 per cent income group, we expect the inflation rate may spike up to above the average six per cent level this year, as the price of RON95 petrol could jump to more than RM4 per litre.

“Which is why we believe that a tiered or volume fuel pricing may be a better alternative and would have a less adverse impact on inflation and the overall economy,” it explained further.

In spite of concerns over rising inflation globally due to soaring food and energy prices, Kenanga Research pointed out that Malaysia still recorded a tolerable inflation level of 2.4 per cent year to date.

“This was mainly due to the various government price control scheme and subsidy measures. However, it is to note that domestic food inflation surged to a 127-month high in May (5.2 per cent; Apr: 4.1 per cent) amid growing input costs and increased consumer demand,” it said.

Alleviating price pressure on consumers

AS demand-supply and cost pressure pushes Malaysia’s inflation rate higher, the government is working to control rising cost food prices.

Recently, it announced the latest ceiling prices for chicken and egg prices across Malaysia.

On this, analysts believe this adjustment could help limit the potentially larger adjustment that would add to the overall food inflation.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) opined: “We opine that the new ceiling prices will help to limit potentially larger adjustment that would add to the overall food inflation, which already touched multi-year high based on the recent CPI data for May 2022.”

It also noted that the approval given to the Farmer’s Organisation Authority (or LPP) to bring more than 4,500 tonnes of chicken from Thailand is expected to stabilise chicken supply in the domestic market.

“We expect these measures will limit upward pressure to chicken price for now. Going forward, we foresee government will continue to explore more initiatives to ease the upward pressures on food prices in the longer run,” it said.

Meanwhile, AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research team (AmInvestment) hoped that by reintroducing the new ceiling price for chicken, sellers will be able to accommodate this new price without still eating into their cashflow that has resulted to some winding up.

“Also by adhering, there would be less pressure both directly and indirectly on the cost of living of households. The weightage of chicken (meat) is 2.5 per cent of overall CPI basket (8.8 per cent of overall food).

“Initially, around RM700 million was allocated for controlling the price ceiling for chicken, but only 10 per cent was utilised by chicken breeders. We believe this was the reason the government decided to continue with the price ceiling anyway,” it said.

On the ground, the new chicken ceiling prices in the state has been viewed as insufficient in covering the rising cost of operations here.

In an earlier report by The Borneo Post, Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association stated that with the new minimum wage and the rising cost of chicken feed, many poultry farmers are struggling to operate.

Furthermore, the government has not yet announced whether it will continue to provide the subsidies.

Of note, according to a report by UOB Group, the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) has also announced the suspension of permit fee collection for four livestock feed commodities – corn, soy, wheat and other animal – and plant-based feed – effective June 21 to facilitate imports of these commodities that would help to stabilise selected food prices.

The import fee previously charged for corn, wheat and soy was RM15 per permit application, while for other animal- and plant-based feed permits, it was RM20 per application.

Navigating choppy waters

TO navigate the current rise in global inflation, analysts observed that accommodative monetary policies might be necessary to ensure an economy stays afloat.

At the rate Malaysia is going, economists have raised their expectations of the central bank raising the interest rates for the remaining half of this year.

Kenanga Research believed that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) might continue to raise the overnight policy rate in a 25 basis point increments at each of its remaining three monetary policy committee meetings in 2022 on top of emerging inflation fears, improvement in the domestic labour market and expectations of a strong economic recovery.

“However, growing uncertainty and recession fears may change the central bank tightening narrative,” it pointed out.

“The earlier-than-expected rate hike in May signals BNM’s hawkish pivot mainly due to indications that domestic demand has improved after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Furthermore, BNM’s stance may also be pre-emptively addressing inflationary pressures, as Malaysia’s CPI is expected to accelerate in 2H22, amid the removal of various price ceilings and subsidies, as well as the ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

“Furthermore, BNM may be motivated to raise the OPR in order to provide some modest support to the struggling ringgit and partially minimise the impact of capital outflows.

“This comes amid expectations that the US Fed will continue with larger-than-usual rate hikes and that narrowing MGS-UST yield differentials would exacerbate foreign fund outflows from the Malaysia bond market.

“Likewise, further OPR hikes would help keep BNM in line with other major central banks and its regional peers.

“Nonetheless, aggressive sequential rate hikes, resulting in reaching the terminal rate faster than anticipated, could weigh on economic growth. This, however, is unlikely to materialise until 2023,” it explained.

It believed that BNM might raise the OPR by 25 bps at each of the three remaining MPC meetings in 2022, bringing the rate to 2.75 per cent by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, UOB Group’s research team (UOB) in its recent economic report, pointed out that Malaysia’s headline CPI growth may breach five per cent at some point in 3Q22 should headwinds persist and the government further adjust subsidies for other price-administered items.

“This poses upside risks to our 2022 full-year headline inflation outlook which is at 3.0 per cent currently (BNM est: 2.2 per cent-3.2 per cent, 2021: 2.5 per cent) and yet to reflect the impact of an upward revision in prices of any price-controlled items including chicken, eggs and cooking oil.

“Besides that, higher demand-driven inflation owing to normalising domestic activity and labour market improvements would also continue to fuel upside risks to core inflation, which is currently projected to average two per cent this year (BNM estimates: two to three per cent, 2021: 0.7 per cent),” it said.

“Given signs of broader second-round effects on consumer prices, ongoing domestic recovery, and latest developments in global financial markets, we think there is room for BNM to follow-through with another 25bps rate hike at both the July 6 and September 8 monetary policy meetings. H

“Hence, our updated OPR projections are 2.50 per cent by end-2022 and three per cent by end-2023. Even after projected hikes of 75bps for this year, monetary policy would still be accommodative as it only reverses part of the 125bps of rate cuts during the pandemic,” it said.

Aside from that, it also pointed out that in a bid to alleviate the rising cost of living pressures and potential second-round effects from the above changes in price-administered items, the government will likely provide additional Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) cash assistance to the bottom 40 per cent (B40) with RM100 set aside for households and RM50 for singles starting on June 27.

“It will benefit nearly 8.6 million citizens (four million households, 1.2 million senior citizens, and 3.4 million single people), involving an additional allocation of RM630 million,” it said.