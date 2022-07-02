Miri police seek public info to locate missing man

MIRI (July 2): District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the missing person identified as Hadran Taep@Taip has not been found since June 20 and the police appeal for the public’s information to locate him.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for Hadran Taep@Taip who had gone missing from the Miri Hospital on June 20 was called off at 6pm on June 27, after futile attempts to locate the man in his 60’s.

“Should the public have any information in regards to this missing person, please contact Inspector Nixon Malang or come to the nearest police station,” he noted.

According to Alexson, the family members of the missing person have also been putting up flyers at public places and eateries and on social media platforms in their efforts to locate him.

It was believed that Hadran’s wife and daughter had accompanied him to the hospital on June 20 for his follow-up surgery, and had left him alone for a while to collect his medication from the hospital’s pharmacy.