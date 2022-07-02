PBDSB: Why is turtle conservation being managed by Museum Dept?

KUCHING (July 2): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has questioned why turtle conservation is being managed by Sarawak Museum.

Perplexed, its president Bobby William also asked why wildlife-linked agencies like Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), for instance, is not managing turtle conservation.

“Why should turtle conservation and management be under Sarawak Museum and not Sarawak Forestry Corporation?”

“PBDSB subscribes to policies that respect the diversity of races and religions and wishes to see equal opportunities for all citizens to compete fairly,” Bobby said in a press statement yesterday.

The issue arose following an explanation by Sarawak Museum director Tajuddin Mokhtar that religious knowledge in a job advertisement issued by its Turtle Management Board (LPP) was not mandatory despite it being stated as one of the conditions for potential applicants for the administrative assistant (clerical/operation) post in the board.

“PBDSB wishes to state here that the party is not against any religion when issuing this statement. Secondly, this statement is not to condemn any religion and PBDSB does not want to invite members of the public to condemn any party or religion.

“PBDSB only wishes to respond and seek clarification to the article that appeared in The Borneo Post on June 30 of ‘Religious knowledge in job ad not mandatory, says Sarawak Museum’.”

He found that response to criticisms in social media by the Sarawak Museum director as lame and unacceptable in regards to the department’s advertisement for the administrative assistant (clerical/operation) post.

“Tajuddin Mokthar said: ‘If one cares to read between the lines, that particular condition is not mandatory but it has got something to do with Malay heritage and Islamic rites’.

“PBDS would like to ask why was the requirement to have knowledge of Islam stated on the advertisement if such a requirement is not mandatory? Why put up an advertisement that requires applicants ‘to read between the lines’?

“Are people supposed to be mind readers as suggested by Tajuddin Mokhtar?” Bobby asked.

“Again, what has Islamic rites and Malay heritage got to do with the job of turtle conservation?”

Bobby also called upon Tajuddin to explain the matter as many are still ignorant.

He said if the job vacancy is for the Department of Religion or matters related to religion, PBDSB would not be surprised.

He said this is the first time such a condition is stated for a vacancy that has nothing to do with religion or to be specific, lslam.

Therefore the condition is not appropriate because the position is for a department that has nothing to do with religious affairs or conditions, he said.

Such a requirement only restricts others who are not Muslims or of different faiths to apply, especially for jobs that should be open to all, he added.

“If a department is outside the field of religion, it is unnecessary to state such condition.”