Premier: Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre can help S’wak produce world-class athletes

SIBU (July 2): The Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre has become a new landmark dotting the skyline of Sibu Jaya.

Thousands of people from Sibu Jaya and its surround vicinity thronged the centre and joined in the celebration as the centre was officially opened by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Friday night.

The ceremony also marked the opening of the 6th Special Olympics State Games, which attracted over 360 athletes statewide.

In his speech at the official opening, Abang Johari said the centre can help Sarawak produce more athletes not only of national but world calibre.

“We have lots of sports arena in Sarawak and I believe the facilities available in Sibu Jaya can upgrade our athletes who can train with good coaches and eventually become athletes of world-class calibre.

“With the sports centre, more talented athletes will be scouted to make the state and even the country famous,” he said.

Sitting on approximately 7.7 acres of land, the RM13.9 million sports centre is a personal gift from Tan Sri Azman Hashim, who is also executive chairman of Amcorp Group of Companies.

The multi-functional sports centre comes with a modern design and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

It has a football field and an outdoor 8-lane athletic track completed with comfortable covered seating for spectators.

The track is made of International Association of Athletics Federations Certified Herculan Rubberised Track System paved on a suspended slab.

The centre was certified and qualified to host regional meets of up to Asean-level international competitions and additionally, has a multipurpose indoor stadium which can house multiple sporting activities from basketball, futsal, volleyball and badminton to gymnastic meets.

There are also changing rooms with toilets, shower facilities and an alfresco outlet for basic sporting necessities and supplies.