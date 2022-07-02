Salleh Keruak accuses PBS’ Maximus of being ungrateful

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Salleh Said accused Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili of being ungrateful during the 2022 Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) Convention.

The former chief minister said this following Maximus’ recent statement claiming a BN party gave identification cards (ICs) to undocumented migrants in exchange for their votes.

“I am so angry reading the news, Datuk Max (Maximus) is crazy, he made a statement saying a party in BN has fake voters, issue fake ICs… if he mention BN we will lodge a police report because this is slandering.

“In RCI (Royal Commission of Inquiry) did not mention who did it. It is just reports, investigations … he should not said that just because of politics.

“Kota Marudu BN worked so hard to help Maximus to win but he is ungrateful. He should not be emotional.

“He said BN is the worst but he is in the cabinet. Doesn’t he know who is the Prime Minister? Our Prime Minister is from BN,” Salleh said in a forum during the convention.

Salleh also said since Maximus is the head of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) committee, he should also include BN as the coalition which is also fighting for it.