SK Ba Kelalan-Kpg Buduk Nur suspension bridge in dire need of immediate repairs

MIRI (July 2): A suspension bridge connecting Kampung Buduk Nur and SK Ba Kelalan in Ba Kelalan, Lawas is in dire need of immediate repairs as part of it has tilted to one side.

According to the school’s Parents and Teachers’ Association chairman Sem Tagal, the bridge is the main access for its pupils to attend school.

“Presently, the suspension bridge is tilted on one side and poses a danger to the pupils every time they want to cross the river to go to school or come back from school.

“The bridge is also used by other villages to go to a health clinic in Buduk Nur,” he said in an interview recently.

Meanwhile, one of the village heads of Kampung Long Muda, Paren Padan, said villagers are hopeful the relevant parties will speed up repair works or build a new bridge.

He claimed there were allocations approved last year for the repair work but until now, there had been no news on it.

“We hope whatever has been promised can be settled immediately to avoid any untoward incidents.

“I almost fell into the river recently when using the bridge, as it is no longer safe for users, especially children and older people,” he added.