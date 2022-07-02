Stable supply of chicken and eggs, says Limbang Resident

MIRI (July 2): The supply of chicken and eggs in Limbang and Lawas is stable and sufficient to meet the local demands, assured Limbang division Resident Sebi Ajang.

Speaking after officiating at ‘Dapur Sarawak’, an event held as part of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) programme in Lawas yesterday, Sebi gave his assurance that the divisional consumers association council and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Limbang have been working closely on the ground in monitoring the supply of these items.

“We urge consumers not to panic buying and stockpiling the items because these will definitely cause shortage,” he said, adding that the relevant agencies will carry out price inspection on the controlled items and monitor the situation on a regular basis.

On the SMEs programme that will end this Sunday (July 3), Sebi expressed his hope that the public can come to visit their stalls and support the local businesses.