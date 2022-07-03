1,745 suspects arrested in Kuching for various crimes between January and June

KUCHING (July 3): The Kuching district police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a total of 1,745 suspects involving various crimes between January and June this year.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects comprised of 1,483 males and 211 females. Out of the total arrests, 51 are juvenile suspects.

“On average, the Kuching CID has arrested ten suspects in a day for offences which involved narcotics and commercial crimes,” said Ahsmon in a statement.

He added that a total of 68 person of interests were also arrested during the same period to assist the police in their investigation.

Ahsmon asserted that the success is a reflection of their seriousness to carry out this year’s police blueprint along the motto of “Perkhidmatan Diterima Dan Dirasai” (Services Received And Felt).

On the breakdown of nationalities, Ahsmon said out of the 1,745 suspects, a total of 1,693 are locals while 52 are foreigners.

On another note, he said the Kuching CID has also managed to charge 1,298 suspects, comprising of 1,104 males, 151 females and 43 juveniles in the court for their crimes, adding that those charged comprised of 1,249 locals and 49 foreigners.

“On average, seven suspects are being charged in court in a day,” he said.

Ahsmon said with the success, the police have seen a drop of 46 per cent in crime cases in Kuching.

He added that the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department has also managed to charge a total of 90.61 per cent of their cases and solved a total of 69.7 per cent of the cases.

For the district’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department, a total of 90 per cent of their cases have been charged in court while a total of 96.42 per cent of cases has been solved.

For their Commercial Crime Investigation Department, a total of 36.22 per cent of cases have been charged in court while a total of 8.67 per cent of cases have been solved.