Air, maritime assets deployed on Day 2 of search for missing Indian crewman

BINTULU (June 3): The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for an Indian national reported missing after a tanker ship capsized in Samalaju waters on Saturday entered its second day today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said yesterday’s search, involving air and maritime assets, did not spot any oil spill or debris from the ship at the location where it reportedly capsized.

“The air search today (July 3) was conducted by the Bomba Air Unit using a MI171 helicopter involving a search area of ​​183.60 square nautical miles, while MMEA vessel KM Setia searched the waters of Samalaju involving 336.19 square nautical miles,” he said in a statement.

He added that other maritime assets as well as oil platforms near the search area have also been notified to be on alert.

The Banga 2 tanker with four crew members was reported to have sunk around 2am Saturday during a storm while anchored in Samalaju waters.

Mohd Khairol in a statement Saturday said three of the victims – two locals including the captain and one Indian national – managed to get on a life raft but the fourth crew member, identified as Indian national Himanshu Kumar, drifted away from them.

The three surviving members were later rescued by a passing boat.