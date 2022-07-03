Authorities to get tough with heavy vehicles in Miri residential areas

MIRI (July 3): Miri City Council (MCC) and relevant enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take action against heavy vehicles endangering other road users in residential areas.

The council stressed this in a press statement issued in response to a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a motorist hit by a truck at Taman Tunku housing area a few days ago.

“MCC and relevant enforcement agencies will continue inspection against heavy vehicles in residential areas to ensure their drivers adhere to road safety requirements and have valid permits,” it stated.

On June 30, MCC, Miri police, Miri Road and Transport Department (JPJ), Miri branch Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) and Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Miri carried out a joint t enforcement operation at Jalan Lambir, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lorong Interhill in Riam area and Jalan Cahaya in Lopeng.

Two summonses were given to heavy trucks for causing road-safety hazards in residential areas and a compound notice given to a housing developer for causing dusty roads and environment.